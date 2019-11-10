October saw Grantham Athletic Club change its focus from track and field to cross country and its athletes started the season in style.

There was a good turnout for the first Lincs League Cross Country at the furthest venue of Louth and with the volume of recent rain, the course was very muddy with some steep inclines.

The club's only under-11 boy, George Pemberton, got stuck in and attacked the run with confidence, coming in four place.

GAC younger runners - Jacob and Thomas Broadley, Grace Marshall and Lara Hindmarsh. (21003184)

Under-13s Lara Hindmarsh and Thomas Broadley used the hills to get by the opposition, both finishing in fifth position in their group.

Under-15 girl Sophie Timms, in her first race, kept up with the leading group to finish in fourth place.

Under-15 boys Jack Pemberton and William Hindmarsh enjoyed the course, working together to keep up with the front group. With a turn of speed, Jack managed to hold on for third place.

In the under-17 men's team, newcomer Will Bentley found it tough going but managed to hold on to a good position of fifth.

The next venue was in a wood near Woodhall Spa. A flat fast course with lots of deep puddles to add to the fun.

Another good turnout of runners saw three under-11s. Jacob Broadley, working with George Pemberton, kept up with the front runner and finished very close together. Grace Marshall started off strongly but fell over, putting her back down the field into 12th position. Full credit for getting up and finishing the race.

The under-13 race saw Lara Hindmarsh and Thomas Broadley pushing themselves to the limit to get in a high position. Under-15 girl Abigail Davis, running in her first race, proved to herself how good she is, keeping up with the front runner.

The under-15 boys' race saw Jack Pemberton, improving on his speed work, coming in second place, followed by Will Hindmarsh.

The very quick Helen Braybrook stayed ahead to finish first in the under-17 women's race. Not to be outdone, her brother Peter, in the under-17 men's race, posted a faster time over the same distance to win also.

Not only that, but the rest of the Grantham team were hot on his heels. With Ewan Rodell, Rori Rodell and Will Bentley second, third and fourth respectively. This increases the chance of the under-17 men finishing first in the final standings.

The Hindmarsh family were out in force with mum Elizabeth and dad Bruce competing in the senior distances.

With the lack of younger senior cross country runners, it was down to the older runners of Jason Young, Bruce Hindmarsh and Dave Eldridge, who thoroughly enjoyed the challenge.

The next Lincolnshire Cross Country will be at Belton House, GAC's home venue, next Sunday (November 17), a time to get all cross country club runners out.

Results: 20/10/19 Louth (LXC) 10 runners – U11B 1.5km - 4th George Pemberton (8:30); U13G 3.01km - 5th Lara Hindmarsh (16:43); U13B 3.01km - 5th Thomas Broadley (15:57); U15G 4km - 4th Sophie Timms (20:21); U15B 4km - 3rd Jack Pemberton (17:30), 6th William Hindmarsh (19:51); U17M 4.51km - 3rd Rori Rodel (18:21), 5th Will Bentley (21:30); SenM 8.91km - 54th Jason Young (51.22), Dave Eldridge (60:30).

27/10/19 Woodhall Spa (LXC) 17 runners – U11B 1604m - 4th Jacob Broadley (7:45), 5th George Pemberton (7:47); U11G 1604m - 12th Grace Marshall (8.33); U13G 2883m - 4th Lara Hindmarsh (13:54); U13B 2883m - 6th Thomas Broadley (13:13); U15G 4484m - 5th Abigail Davis (22:33); U15B 4484m - 2nd Jack Pemberton (17:21), 6th Will Hindmarsh (20:14); U17W 5766m - 1st Helen Braybrook (26:26); U17M 5766m - 1st Peter Braybrook (21:44), 2nd Ewan Rodell (22:10), 3rd Rori Rodell (22:26), 4th Will Bentley (25:45); SenW 5766m - 22nd Liz Hindmarsh (33:06); SenM 8649m - 53rd Jason Young (43:37), 61st Bruce Hindmash (46:03), 66th Dave Eldridge (51:51).

+ For U11s, U13s and U15s, the Lincolnshire County Sportshall Competition takes place at The Meres large hall on Saturday, November 30, 11am till 3pm.

This is to select the county team which will compete next year on March 15 at The Meres against teams from the East Midlands.

Names and age to Dave Eldridge on 07725 753749. Pay £3 on the day. Closing date for entries is November 18.