Grantham Town suffered two home defeats in four days this week, but their performances deserved more – much more, according to manager Carlton Palmer.

On Saturday, the Gingerbreads were a good match for Bamber Bridge who showed little to justify their lofty position in the league table, but went down 2-1.

Once Grantham weathered the early storm from fast starting league leaders Matlock Town on Tuesday night, they really came into the game and the 3-1 scoreline did not reflect the balance of play, particularly in the second half.

Carlton Palmer (52209603)

With two battling comeback performances, the Gingerbreads were truly unfortunate not to get something for their efforts, were it only a point per game.

However, Grantham boss Palmer was a little more forthright in his opinion on the two matches.

He said: "I think we deserved to win both games.

"We've just got to sort a few things out. We've got some young inexperienced players and we give away goals, silly goals, at certain times.

"Against Bamber Bridge, you concede a goal after five minutes, you give yourself a battle to climb.

"After that I thought we were the better side. Second half, we were in the ascendancy and we gave away a silly goal again. But without a doubt, we were the better side over the 90 minutes.

"And last night, I don't care what anyone says, if anybody was at the game against Matlock I thought they were marginally the better side in the first half. I wasn't happy with our performance but we still hit the woodwork twice.

"But the second half, there can be no argument, we absolutely battered them. We're just not getting the rub of the green.

"But we're also not doing the basics right at certain times and we've got to eradicate that. And once we eradicate that, I'm sure we'll get results."

The Gingerbreads travel to FC United of Manchester tomorrow (Saturday) for what has become one of the big games of the season, where Grantham can expect to be playing in front of a crowd of around 1,000 or possibly more.

FC United have been having an uncharacteristically poor season, so far losing half of their 14 matches.

Looking forward to tomorrow and the future, Palmer is not resting on his laurels when it concerns continuing to mould his squad and said he is looking to bring in another one or two players.

He said: "The squad from the start of the season has changed and it will keep changing till I get what I want.

"Unfortunately, from week to week, we pick up injuries. We lost AJ and then Jonno was suspended, so it's not easy. But that's the same problem for everybody in non-league, so I'm not making any excuses.

"We're going to get on with what we've got to do, and we will still be in the league come the end of the season.

Grantham Town supporters were happy to see the return of their former prolific goal scorer Lee Shaw this week, coming on as a substitute on Saturday and starting on Tuesday, when he twice went oh so close to scoring an equaliser late in the second half, only to be denied by the Gladiators keeper on both occasions.

Palmer said: "I'm delighted to have Lee, I'm delighted he decided to come back, and the goalkeeper's made two 'worldy' saves from him late on in the game.

"He's only going to get better and once he gets his first goal he'll be away."