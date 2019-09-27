Grantham Town go into tomorrow’s home game against league returnees Radcliffe on the back of a win and a defeat last week.

Both games were won and lost by the slenderest of margins, with the Gingerbreads triumphing 1-0 at home to Bamber Bridge on Saturday thanks to an own goal.

Town joint manager Paul Rawden said: “Saturday was ugly, but we got the win, that matters.

“Getting any win is important and it doesn’t matter how it comes. We obviously want to play in certain ways but winning is what matters in football.

“The goal has come after a spell of pressure. Danny Racchi has used the wind to put the corner on to the keeper. With Greg Smith and Westcarr in there, they’ll cause keepers problems.

“This time the keeper has punched it in – although Greg has tried claiming it.

“Bamber Bridge came at us in the second half with the wind behind them and we’ve had to be resolute.

“As the half went on, and the changes we made, we created more towards the end of the match.”

The Gingerbreads were on the road on Tuesday night, losing 3-2 late on at Stalybridge Celtic, and Rawden was not happy.

Rawden said: “We’ve let ourselves down on Tuesday night, I’m really disappointed. We’ve gone away from home and scored twice, then we’ve conceded three all down to our own mistakes – a free header from a corner, a bouncing ball and a lack of communication.

“We’ve got players who have a vast amount of experience in this level and above; they have to be smarter.

“We can’t keep gifting goals to the opposition.

“We’ve got a big defence, we’ve let the ball bounce on a pitch that we should just be getting the header away, or defend slightly higher up the pitch and let it run through to the keep.

“We’ve got to learn quickly about what’s happening in matches.

“They’ve been on a bad run and were under some pressure to get a result.

“We nicked a goal, which was really well worked by Berrett and finished by Baxendale, but other than that we’ve only had one shot at the keeper.

“And that one he’s spilt. At half time, I questioned them as to why we’ve not tested the keeper.”

Rawden and co-boss RussCousins will be hoping for better when they face another Manchester side, Radcliffe, atThe Meres tomorrow, a side who defeated Stalybridge Celtic 3-1 away on Saturday.

Rawden said: “Saturday we’ve got to really pick ourselves up, I want them to be really up for it as this was lacking on Tuesday night.

“I’ve asked some big questions to take away with them on Tuesday night. I want answers, and not in my ear – on the pitch.”

Kick-off tomorrow is 3pm.