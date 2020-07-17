Grantham Town have continued to build their squad with latest signing Luke Hinsley from Matlock Town.

The experienced 30-year-old arrives from the Derbyshire club to link up with manager Martin McIntosh once again, after the two had worked together at Buxton.

Hinsley is no stranger to the Northern Premier League, having already had two spells at Matlock as well as stints at Buxton, North Ferriby United and Frickley Athletic and is known for regularly contributing a healthy amount of goals each season.