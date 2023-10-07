Grantham Amateur Boxing Club’s Will Preston took part in the England Boxing East Midlands Development Championships at the Memorial Hall, Cleethorpes.

Boxing in the 69-71kg weight category in the opening quarter-final stage, 17-year-old Will was up against Joel Bellamy from Aldercar and Langley Mill ABC.

Up against a taller opponent, Will won the three round bout on a split decision.

Grantham ABC's Will Preston

Leaving little time for recovery, the semi-finals took place the following day.

Again over three rounds, this time he faced Esher Singh (Exhall Boxing Academy) but on this occasion it was Will who lost on a split decision.

Grantham ABC coach Dave Mccready said: “Will boxed very well over the three rounds. But he made a few mistakes and walked on to too many shots.”

Mccready and club head coach Dean Fardell are looking to get Will more bouts and hopefully more wins.

Grantham ABC and the town’s Touch Gloves Boxing are putting on their own show at Arena UK, Allington, on Saturday, November 18.

Tickets are £15 for adults with under-14s and OAPs £10. A limited number of VIP tables, seating 10, are available at £200 each.

For tickets, call 07492 389698, 07545 332506 or 07831 500278.