Athletes aged from 12 to 66 years have run, jumped and thrown to secure 16 county titles, four club records and 11 personal best performances at the recent Lincolnshire Athletics Championships.

Across England, the weekend of May was set as the nation’s county athletics championships weekend where 14 Grantham Athletic Club athletes competed in nearly 40 track and field events at either the Lincolnshire and Humberside or the neighbouring Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire championships.

Some noticeable performances over the weekend included a set of families competing for the club.

Grantham Athletic Club star veteran Philip Garner. (56790680)

Harriet Jackson (U13G) invited her father Elliott Jackson (Vet Men 1500m) to run and win in his age group. Likewise, Theo Bacon (U13B 1500m) saw his mother Harriet Bacon win her age group in the Vet Women 1500m. Regulars, Sarah and Philip Garner entered many of the throws events for the club, with some success.

One of the club's newest athletes, Hattie Newton (U15G) competed in six events over the weekend, including a best of a second placing in the javelin, a new event for Hattie.

One of the senior athletes, Chris Bainbridge (SenM), won three county titles in the Senior Men throws (Hammer, discus, javelin).

Veteran athletes excelled over the weekend. Helen Gilbert (W40) won a county title for Veteran Women hammer throw and three second placings in her other throws. Mark Atkin (M45) won a county title and club record in Veteran Men long jump (Notts).

Philip Garner (M60) won four county titles, four personal bests and a club record (discus) in the Veteran Men throws.

And finally, Malcolm Fenton (M65) won two county titles (and club records) in the Veteran Men throws. These two new county titles are thought to be Malcolm’s 96th and 97th county titles, gained across many decades of competitive athletics. Next year then for the ton!

Results (cr =club record, pb = personal best, sb = season best): U13G Harriet Jackson: 2nd in the 1200m in 4:21.69 pb, 3rd long jump 3.40m pb; U13B Theo Bacon: 4th in 1500m in 5:49.41 sb, 3rd long jump 3.30m, 2nd javelin throw 11.51m; U15G Hattie Newton: 3rd place in the 200m heat in 32.10s, 4th in the 300m in 51.48s pb, 4th in the 800m in 2:53.27 pb, 6th in the 1500m in 6:10.23 pb, 6th in shot put 5.03m, 2nd javelin throw 12.96m pb; Grace Marshall: 1st discus throw 19.60m, 3rd hammer throw 17.66m; U17W Sofia Daniele: 1st in the 100m in 14.08s, 3rd long jump 4.84m, 2nd in triple jump 9.11m; U20M Harry Denton: 2nd in the 1500m in 4:17.71; Sen Women Sarah Garner: 1st in shot put7.08m, 2nd discus throw 19.76m, 2nd hammer throw 22.45m; Sen Men Chris Bainbridge: 2nd in shot put 11.90, 1st discus throw 35.39m, 1st hammer throw 52.36m, 1st javelin throw 47.22m; Vet Women Harriet Bacon: W40 1st in the 1500m in 6:38.06 pb; Helen Gilbert: W40 2nd in shot put 9.60m, 2nd discus throw 18.63m, 1st hammer throw 38.53m; Vet Men Elliot Jackson: M40 1st in the 1500m in 5:03.08 pb; Mark Atkin: M45 1st in the long jump 5.60m pb cr; Philip Garner: M60 1st shot put 9.52m pb, 1st discus throw 35.04m pb cr, 1st hammer throw 39.35m pb, 1st javelin throw 27.97m pb; Malcolm Fenton: M65 1st discus throw 31.97m cr, 1st hammer throw 42.25m cr