Members of Grantham's Touch Gloves Boxing Gym both register wins
Published: 06:00, 22 April 2023
Touch Gloves Boxing Gym had two of their members in action in Derby on Sunday.
Andy Price competed in the regional semi-finals of the Schoolboy Championship and a unanimous win progresseed him into tonight's regional final in Clifton.
Everybody at the gym wishes Andy the best of luck.
Learna Buff continued her fine form with a win in a club contest over a tricky opponent on paper. But she claimed the victory with a comfortable unanimous decision.
Learna has a bye into the National Quarter-finals.
Touch Gloves have a busy weekend coming up with shows in Clifton tonight, and Ashfield and Skegness tomorrow.