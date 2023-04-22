Touch Gloves Boxing Gym had two of their members in action in Derby on Sunday.

Andy Price competed in the regional semi-finals of the Schoolboy Championship and a unanimous win progresseed him into tonight's regional final in Clifton.

Everybody at the gym wishes Andy the best of luck.

Learna Buff and Andy Price (63659799)

Learna Buff continued her fine form with a win in a club contest over a tricky opponent on paper. But she claimed the victory with a comfortable unanimous decision.

Learna has a bye into the National Quarter-finals.

Touch Gloves have a busy weekend coming up with shows in Clifton tonight, and Ashfield and Skegness tomorrow.