Success has been achieved by three dedicated members of the King's School Tae Kwon-Do Club.

Leigh Bridge has been promoted to fifth degree black belt, while Melisa Jayakody and Thomas Li achieved first degree black belt.

The trio were tested by a panel of five grandmaster ninth degree black belts in Daventry.

Pictured from left are Leigh Bridge, Melisa Jayakody and Thomas Li. (53112001)

They were all examined on different aspects of self-defence, power and accuracy techniques and free sparring, which is the sport side of Tae Kwon-Do, before a verbal test on their knowledge of the history and philosophy of the Korean military martial art.

All three members have been training consistently over the last few years at the King's School venue in Grantham.

During lockdown they all continued their training under the strict government guidelines, on zoom and various outdoor locations, before being allowed to return to indoor training.

They all enjoy the sport side of Tae Kwon-Do and plan to carry on their regular training to represent the club at many tournaments next year.