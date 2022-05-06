Grantham CC first XI enjoyed a run-fest on a sunny day by the seaside against Skegness.

Captain Joe Kendall led the way with a fabulous 176 out of a total of 304-6. Opening up in aggressive style, the Lincolnshire batsman recorded 19 boundaries in his highest career score.

Vice-skipper Aqib Afsaal scored his first league 50 for the club as he shared a 150-plus run partnership with Kendall.

Grantham CC second XI bask in the Gorse Lane sunshine on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (56446234)

The home team were dismissed inside 42 overs with a reply of 127 all out.

Grantham CC first XI captain Joe Kendall racked up 176 runs on Saturday. (56446228)

Dhruv Shahi took an impressive five wickets for only 14 runs as Grantham took maximum points.

Meanwhile at Gorse Lane, Grantham's second team won by 10 wickets after bowling Billingsborough out for 122.

Grantham CC second XI man-of-the-match Rahul Kumar. (56446231)

Rahul Kumar nipped the ball around on a good pitch, taking 4-25 in a man-of-the-match performance.

Stewart Mudie and Martin Parmley were both in excellent touch with the willow and knocked the total off between them, both recording unbeaten half-centuries.

On Sunday, Lincolnshire CCC notched up another win and a loss in their two T20 fixtures against Cambridgeshire at Gorse Lane.

The Imps scored 202 batting first in match one, winnings by nine runs, but allowed Cambs to make an imposing 222-8 in match two.

Lincs failed to chase the score down and were dismissed for 145. This makes qualification for the next round highly unlikely unless all results in the final round work in their favour.

Meanwhile, just a stone's throw away over at Harlaxton, GCC Sunday XI got their season underway, setting a target of 197.

New captain Danny Ashley fell just short of a ton when he was dismissed on 92. Harlaxton never quite threatened the visitors' total and were all out for 157.

The Winkworth T20 Cup competition produced two disappointing results on Bank Holiday Monday at Bracebridge Heath.

Grantham first XI lost their opening game to the hosts by six wickets, and were eliminated from the competition when Sleaford claimed a comfortable victory in the third game of the day.

Fixtures: Saturday – GCC 1st XI v Market Deeping, 11.30am; Market Deeping 2nd XI v GCC 2nd XI, 1pm; GCC 3rd XI v Ancaster, 1pm.

Sunday – GCC 1st XI v Wollaton in the ECB National Club Championship, 1pm start.