Witham Wheelers cyclo-crossers tackled promoters Spalding CC's tough new course at The Moat, West Pinchbeck.

There was a good ride by Paul Conneely for 22nd overall (5th vet 50) in the veterans' race, with Dave Miller 45th (4th vet 60).

In the ladies', Julie Clark was fifth overall (3rd vet 40).

Sean East (53462774)

Grantham rider Billy Reed (Origin RT) won the junior race, making good use of a mountain bike on the bumpy course.

The previous week it was right up in the north of the county at the Winterton Showground, promoted by the Lincolnshire Cyclo-cross League committee, on a flat course that always produces some fast racing in dry conditions.

Isla Kolbert was an excellent 11th overall and first girl in the youth race, finishing just 10 seconds behind Oliver Bailey (10th), riding for the Clancy Briggs Academy. Younger brother Max Kolbert was ninth in the under-12s.

Veterans Sean East finished 46th (21st vet 50) and Dave Miller 54th (6th vet 60), whilst in the ladies' Julie Clark was third overall.