Six Witham Wheelers took part in the annual Sleaford Wheelers Charity 10-mile Time Trial on the Osbournby course in pleasantly warm and dry conditions.

A southerly breeze made the outward leg quite tough but made for a rapid finish, although the road surface left a lot to be desired in places.

Reece Egner was fastest club rider in 21min 34sec for fourth overall, just one second behind ex-Wheeler Peter Cocker, riding for the Richardson Trek team.

Adam Egner riding the Sleaford Wheelers Charity 10. Photo: Alan East (56192436)

Other club times were Adam Egner 22.11, Karl Baillie 22.19, Simon Cocker 24.55, Martin Lister 25.53, Michael Smalley 26.28. Winner was Jack Levick (Rose Race Team) 19.50.

The first of the club's league 10-mile time trials took place on Gorse Lane.

With Reece Egner a DNF, it was left to brother Adam to be fastest on the evening in 22.23.

Others: Martin Lister 26,58, Michael Smalley 27.30, Carol Milne 29.42 Dave Miller (RB) 30.22, Sam Grundy (RB) 30.50, Julie Clark (RB) 31.30 [RB denotes road bike].

The league continues on Tuesday evenings. Register to ride after 6pm at Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane. First rider starts 6.45pm. All welcome on any type of bike, although note front and rear lights required for safety.

Club rides also continue with the social ride on Saturday mornings at 9am from Wyndham Park, around 30 miles with a café stop, and on Sundays from the Market Place at 9.30am, 50-60 miles with a café stop.

Also, Sunday sees the latest edition of the Cicle Classic race over 100 miles in the small lanes from Oakham to Melton, with several continental teams joining all the top UK squads. It is always a great event to watch from places like Wymondham or Owston. See event website for timings.