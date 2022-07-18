Grantham Cricket Club first XI continued their winning ways with a nine-wicket victory at home to Skegness in the Lincolnshire County Board Premier League on Saturday.

Winning the toss, the seasiders elected to bat on a scorching hot afternoon at Gorse Lane.

Grantham bowled Skegness all out for 95 runs in the 37th over, the pick of the bowlers being D'ahri Hughes-Francis with six wickets for 25 runs.

Mister economical - Grantham CC first XI bowler Muhammad Kaleem unleashes a delivery at Gorse Lane on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (58055316)

Economically, the best figures came from Muhammad Kaleem who took 1-6 off six overs and Bilal Hussain who took 2-16 off 10 overs.

Captain and wicket keeper Joe Kendall made three catches.

Grantham then made short work of reaching target in 17th over, conceding just one wicket in their 99 runs.

Kendall carried his bat for 45 from 46 balls, including eight fours, whilst fellow opener Aqib Afzaal was run out on 47 from 52 balls, having notched nine fours.

Usman Minhas (4no) saw out the innings with Kendall as Grantham cruised to victory.