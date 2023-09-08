Grantham Tennis Club, already well-known for its tennis offerings, recently introduced pickleball classes – and the response has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, has gained tremendous popularity across the United States and other parts of the world in recent years.

Its allure lies in its accessibility and appeal to people of all ages and skill levels.

With a shorter court, a lightweight ball and paddles that resemble oversized table tennis racquets, pickleball provides a fun, social, and physically engaging experience.

Grantham Tennis Club saw an opportunity to diversify its offerings and reach a broader audience. Earlier this summer, they decided to introduce pickleball classes, a move that would prove to be a game-changer. The first pickleball class at GTC began with modest expectations. However, from the very first day, it was clear that something special was happening.

Pickleball classes were initially scheduled twice a week and word quickly spread through Grantham and the surrounding areas. The beginner’s classes, in particular, became a hit, as they welcomed

As the success of pickleball classes at Grantham Tennis Club, the club plans to expand its facilities to accommodate the increasing demand, with dedicated pickleball courts in the works.

If you are interested in trying pickleball, check out the GTC website or visit the club on Gonerby Road. Visit bit.ly/GTC_Pickleball or call 01476 591391 or email info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk