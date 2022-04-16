Grantham Cricket Club's commercial and community manager Stephen Boyd will be writing a regular column for the Journal regarding what is currently going on at Gorse Lane.

The first article from thirty-nine-year Stephen, originally from Northumberland, begins below:

Local cricket clubs are all likely to have concluded their indoor training last week and are now hoping to get a couple of outdoor sessions in before the start of the season.

Stephen Boyd (56005454)

The recent Arctic blast may well have put pitch preparations on hold, but cricket will be breaking out across Lincolnshire in a matter of days.

At Grantham CC, the club enjoyed its first social of 2022 which followed a Caribbean theme to mark England men’s Test defeat to the West Indies.

The club has also embarked on an epic painting mission as its 170-metre long boundary fence gets a fresh coat of white emulsion.

The club's junior section have been making final preparations for the season with four days of holidays camps before beginning evening practice next Friday (April 22). This season, all junior activity will all take place on one night, with the addition of a Ladies' Crick&Fit group

League action begins the very next day with the first XI away to Bracebridge Heath and the second XI at home to Boston, whilst the third team travel to Boston that afternoon.

Prior to that, Gorse Lane will be staging its first National Counties fixtures of the season when Lincolnshire CCC play Hertfordshire CCC in two T20 games this Sunday. These begin at 11 am and 2.30 pm.

The club's new bar and café – the Diamond Duck – will welcome members and friends of the club for the first time for these fixtures.

Anyone interested in joining the senior, junior or ladies' sections of Grantham CC should contact Chantal Davidge at secretary@granthamcricketclub.co.uk