The Grantham leg of the National Wheelchair Series took place at Grantham Tennis Club and Gym.

Twenty-four players from as far afield as Scotland competed in three separate adult categories in singles and a mixed category doubles draw, as well as juniors.

It was great to see five new players competing for the first time and six of Grantham's players involved.

Pictured from left, back - Richard Edgley, Martha Harris and Joshua Johns; front - Neil Rossiter, Paul Singleton, Abbie Breakwell and Darren Whitlock. (19965365)

Two of Grantham's juniors came through the round robin matches strongly without losing, and played each other in the final. Joshua Johns edged out Martha Harris in a very close match, with both sets won in a tie-break.

Siggy Ahmed and Grantham's Karl Hassell, both playing in their first tournaments, recorded opening wins in the novice section with good all-round performances. Hassell's excellent chair skills eventually fell to Ahmed's consistency from the baseline.

Division Two saw good performances from newcomers Naomie Tarver and Kevin Knowles, but was dominated by Grantham players Darren Whitlock and Neil Rossiter. The pair won all of their matches on the way to the final and battled out a two hour plus affair that was won by Whitlock after a nervy third set.

The standard in Division One was high and full of strong serving and big-hitting.

GB juniors Dahnon Ward and Abbie Breakwell, playing in the adult draw, both looked solid and showed excellent all-round play. They won their early matches, as did Dan Cox and Paul Singleton. Ward and Breakwell came out on top with Ward triumphing in a close final and taking home the title.

Grantham junior players faced each other in the junior doubles final, as Martha Harris and Oliver Cox played Joshua Johns and Ruben Harris in another long, close game. Harris and Cox won the match in a third set tie-break.

The mixed doubles draw gave a chance for some newcomers to play more established pairs. The matches were full of great spirit and a supportive manner.

After losing their opening match, Tarver and Knowles went on to win the consolation draw by winning a further two matches, losing only three games.

Ahmed and Hassell took a good win after another tie-break, but the pairings of Singleton and Breakwell, and Cox and Ward, proved too strong and sailed into a competitive looking final.

The Grantham pair started strongly in a tight affair with a very high standard of play. They took the first in a tie-break. Cox and Ward hit back by taking the second, also in a tie-break. They carried that momentum into the third set with some solid hitting to take the title.

It was a fantastic weekend of tennis with a great, supportive atmosphere and all of GTC's players won a medal.

The club thanked all of the players and helpers who made the tournament such a success.