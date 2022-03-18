Eleven members of Grantham Running Club joined a field of more than 1,400 taking part in the Burghley 7 road race last Sunday.

A sensational course, linking Burghley House and Stamford, started and finished within the grounds of the stately home.

The event allowed incredible access to the private areas of the Burghley estate, a traffic free High Street, St Martins, and a seven-mile course that explored countless beautiful and unique locations along an undulating route.

Joni Goodband. Photo: Mick Hall Photos (55541162)

The first GRC runner to cross the line was Robin Atter, finishing in a personal beset 47min 23sec, beating his time in 2020 by eight minutes.

Second home for the club and first lady back was Rachel Hamilton, finishing in an impressive 53:15, closely followed by Clive George, finishing third for the club in an equally impressive 54:09. Also coming in under the hour, Martin Rodell finished strongly in 56:44.

Several club members finished within minutes of each other. Marj Spendlow, who has been focusing on longer training runs in preparation for her first half marathon later in the year, finished within her target time, crossing the line in 1:00:36. Following on from an impressive month running a Month of Miles for Diabetes UK, Nichola Webster finished in 1:03:48. Only a week after running the Cambridge Half Marathon, Kate Marshall tackled the hills to come home in 1:04:05.

Rachel Deans was next home for the club in a great time of 1:07:34. Joni Goodband ran the race with an injured ankle but still impressed with a time of 1:07:54. Tracey Webb finished in a great time of 1:13:59, closely followed by Yvonne Buckley in 1:15:05.

The men’s race was won by Aaron Scott in 37:20. The women’s event was won by Hannah Rounds in 45:39.

All runners received a medal and free event photos. The race also provided a great opportunity for club members to meet together, both pre and post-race on the day.

Report by Robin Atter

Photo: Mick Hall Photos