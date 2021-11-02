It was another Portuguese city, another half marathon, for Grantham Running Club's Nev Chamberlain.

Three weeks after Porto, the capital city was the venue for the Luso Half Marathon, run in conjunction with, although on a totally different course, to the Lisbon Marathon.

Entrants were bussed to the start line which was in the middle of the almost eight mile long Vasco da Gama bridge which spans the Tagus river.

GRC's Nev Chamberlain at the Luso Half Marathon, Portugal. (52775184)

Thankfully after a week of clear blue skies, the day was overcast although as it turned out still deceptively warm, especially as the start time was not until 10.30am.

Having done very little running since Porto although feeling better prepared, Nev set off at a conservative pace, looking forward to a mainly flat riverside course.

With plenty of water plus isotonic drinks and gel stations en-route, the runners were well looked after. Unfortunately for Nev this was to no avail, whether it was because of the heat or for whatever other reason he seemed unable to improve much on the pace of early miles.

With three miles left to go, the race then turned uphill on an out-and-back run through the city centre, finally sharing the finish line with the full marathon in the Praca do Comércio on the city's historic waterfront.

With a finish time of 2hr 8min 37sec, Nev was disappointed as it was more than seven minutes slower than his Porto time.

Afterwards he said: "I gave it my best shot and could do no more."