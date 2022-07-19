Seven members of Grantham Running Club headed southbound down the A1 to partake in the second race of the Peterborough GP Series, hosted by the Stamford Striders at Stamford Rugby Club last Wednesday.

There were 219 participants taking part in the two-lap course which took them through a housing estate to start, then on to a stretch of downhill along Tinwell Road, followed by a tough incline back up Roman Bank.

First home for GRC, and finishing second in his age category, was Robert Howbrook in an impressive time of 20min 37sec.

Grantham Running Club at Stamford Rugby Club. (57844049)

Second back was Richard Payne, who was pleased with his progress since the recent GRC 5k event, coming in at 21:43, a 12-second improvement on his previous 5k time.

Third in, and the first GRC female to cross the line, was Catherine Payne who finished in 22:24, also taking second in her age category.

Next was Robert McCardle who achieved a time of 22:52, a three-second improvement on the previous GP series race a fortnight previous.

Sylv Hull was next back for the green army in a time of 25:24, an impressive 1:30 improvement on her same performance in 2019, giving her a course PB.

Vicki Ball was pleased to take 56 seconds off her previous GP race time two weeks prior, finishing in a time of 25:52.

The final member of GRC was Zoe Wragg who finished in 26:37, a 13-second improvement on her last 5k race at Grimsthorpe Castle.

First male back was Stuart Haw from Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletic Club in a time of 15:41 and first female was Sarah Caskey, also from PANVAC, in 18:51.

The next race in the series is on Wednesday and is being hosted by PANVAC at Nene Park (Ferry Meadows).