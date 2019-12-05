The inaugural Mallory Park Winter Series attracted a number of Grantham Running Club’s athletes, keen to set fast times on the smooth tarmac of this iconic racetrack.

With three distances on offer, the event was aimed at beginners and experienced participants alike.

With the courses of one mile, 5km and 10km officially measured and certified with UK Athletics, the runners were there not only to set personal bests but to climb as high up the national rankings as possible.