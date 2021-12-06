A cool but bright morning greeted the Lincolnshire Cross Country League faithful at Madges Farm, Stroxton, last Sunday.

Jointly Hosted by both Grantham Running Club (GRC) and Grantham Athletic Club, it served as the second round of the Lincolnshire XC League.

The largely dry weather in the run up to the XC season resulted in good to firm

Grantham Running Club members at the Lincolnshire Cross Country League races at Stroxton. (53386314)

The challenge came from a rolling course on farmers' fields.

The men’s race saw a small but competitive field take on 10.5km, spread across three laps of the course.

Finishing first and the sole senior in attendance for GRC, Samuel Jepson-Rivers came home in seventh place overall, pleased with his consistent pacing.

Home next, off-road fan Jason Walker had a great performance following his extended warm-up to run to the venue. He led the first of the vets' team and secured 20th place.

Growing into the discipline, Robin Atter was next to take home 23rd place. Again, he was able to progress through the field as his XC strength and confidence grows.

In a tight tussle, Craig Drury pipped Andrew MacAllister to 31st to complete the first vet team places.

Andrew, securing 32nd place, was the first of the next vet team and he enjoyed his time on the fields south of Grantham.

Trail-loving ‘twins’ Dale Towning and Wayne Baxter had a hoot in their preferred setting and off-road conditions, finishing in 37th and 40th respectively to round out the scoring for the second vet team.

The GRC ladies fielded two teams in their race which was over a distance of 7.3km.

Rachel Hamilton, in her debut cross country race for the club, put in an impressive performance to finish first for the team and fourth overall.

Next home and in eighth place overall was the ever-consistent Caroline Davis. She was closely followed by Michelle Parczuk and Sarah High in 10th and 11th place.

Vicki Hardy finished next, having had a strong run in her first cross country race of the season.

Andrea Ward and Kate Marshall, also competing in their first cross country race of the season, both put in a fine effort, completing a great performance overall for the ladies.