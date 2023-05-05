Grantham Squash Club and Fitness Centre have been crowned Lincolnshire County Cup champions.

The Division One Grantham club team faced Premier side David Lloyd Lincoln A Team on Sunday in the final of the County Cup competition.

The finals were held at Metheringham Squash Club, a well-attended event with a great atmosphere and some great squash being played.

Lincolnshire County Cup champions Grantham Squash Club and Fitness Centre at Metheringham on Sunday.

Grantham took the final by winning the match 4-1.

Louie Truman claimed a 3-0 win after his opposition was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Mark Oakes triumphed 3-0 and Nigel Truman recorded a 3-2 win.

Colin Jackson was defeated 3-0 whilst Dave Gash took a 3-1 victory.

The Grantham club thanks all the players throughout the season who helped the team to get to the final.