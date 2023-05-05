Grantham Squash Club are county champions
Grantham Squash Club and Fitness Centre have been crowned Lincolnshire County Cup champions.
The Division One Grantham club team faced Premier side David Lloyd Lincoln A Team on Sunday in the final of the County Cup competition.
The finals were held at Metheringham Squash Club, a well-attended event with a great atmosphere and some great squash being played.
Grantham took the final by winning the match 4-1.
Louie Truman claimed a 3-0 win after his opposition was forced to withdraw due to injury.
Mark Oakes triumphed 3-0 and Nigel Truman recorded a 3-2 win.
Colin Jackson was defeated 3-0 whilst Dave Gash took a 3-1 victory.
The Grantham club thanks all the players throughout the season who helped the team to get to the final.