The Barney Memorial is the season’s final 5k race dedicated to the late Mike Barney and run at Ferry Meadows.

The trio of runners from Grantham Running Club were delighted that the heavy rain abated just before the start, but the underfoot conditions, particularly in the wooded sections, were decidedly slippy and the exposed sections saw the runners buffeted by the wind.

First home for GRC was Peter Bonner, in 19min 42sec, for whom the race came just too soon after his efforts at the Newark Half Marathon, run in similar conditions.

Robert McArdle, Catherine Payne and Peter Bonner. (15542867)

Catherine Payne was also well down on her normal time, clocking 21:16, but ran fast enough to pick up the award for first in her age group. The third GRC member was Robert McArdle who finish in 23 minutes.