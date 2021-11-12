After three re-arranged dates due to Covid, last Sunday saw the popular Lincoln 10K road race finally take place.

Featuring in Grantham Running Club's Grand Prix race series, representation from the Green Army was high with 46 members of the club taking part.

The forecast of wet weather proved to be an understatement with most of the race being run in a torrential downpour.

Some of Grantham Running Club's bedraggled competitors after the Lincoln 10K. (52934562)

The spirits of the 2,700 participants did not appear to be dampened and at 10am prompt the race was underway.

Starting out on Riseholme Road and finishing in the grounds of the stunning Lincoln Cathedral, the course is renowned for being fast and flat with great personal best potential.

Taking advantage of this, or maybe just trying to get away from the deluge of heavy rain as fast as possible, an impressive number of club members secured their PB times.

First home for GRC, and continuing his fine form, was Joe Diggins, setting a new PB of 36min 54sec and taking around four minutes off his previous best. Next up for a PB was Robin Atter who was taking part in the Lincoln race for the first time and finished in an impressive 40:14.

Grantham Running Club's Robin Atter. Photo: Lincolnshire Live (52958117)

Jason Walker, Sam Dodwell and Stewart Pick all finished within a couple of minutes of each other, claiming PB times of 41:21, 41:57 and 43:09 respectively.

Robert Howbrook won his category 41:57 and an amazing age grading of just 82 per cent, whilst Nik Parkin shaved a solid two minutes from his previous best, clocking in at 44:46.

GRC’s first woman to come home was Holly Durham with a time of 43:33 and fifth in her category. Clive George finished an impressive sixth in his age category with a great PB of 46:05. Simon Allsopp ran the last Lincoln 10K in 2019 and was pleased to beat his time by 1:45 to record a new PB of 47:50.

Anthony Boyle put in a very strong performance to dip below the 50-minute mark for the first time, finishing in 49:40, a fraction off two minutes from his previous best.

Julie Gilbert returned to Lincoln 10 years after her first real competitive run there and shaved a massive 12 minutes from her original course time and four minutes off her PB to come in at 51:37.

John Nevard and Kate Marshall were the next two club members over the line to record a PB, with John claiming an unexpected 51:20 and Kate taking a minute off her previous time. finishing in 56:22.

Marj Spendlow was a graduate of the GRC Beginning to Run programme and in her first 10K race recorded an impressive finishing time of 56:29. Two other graduates, Joni Goodband and Holly Wragg, completed their first official 10K race. Not far behind Marj was Emma Duncan, squeezing in a new PB of 56:59.

Stephen Fay was the next club member to join the PB gang, finishing in 57:52, with Wendy Fraser, who has only recently returned to running, finishing in 1:02:35 to bring the PB tally to sweet 16.

Aside from the atrocious weather conditions which became what can only be described as biblical as the morning progressed, the only real disappointment was the endless queue to the organised chaos of the bag collection point.

In typical British weather style, as everyone headed away from the event wrapped up like Christmas turkeys in their foil blankets, the sun came out as if to say "see you all next year".

Full GRC results: Joe Diggins 36:54, Alex Curtis 38:15, Robin Atter 40:14, Jason Walker 41:21, Sam Dodwell 41:57, Robert Howbrook 41:57, Stewart Pick 43:09, Stefan Latter 43:27, Holly Durham 43:33, Alan Carley 43:32, Kevin Kettle 44:43, Nik Parkin 44:46, Clive George 46:05, Robert McArdle 46:14, Andrew MacAllister 47:00, Kirsty Dickens 48:18, Stuart Baty 47:54, Simon Allsopp 47:50, Martin Rodell 48:31, Anthony Boyle 49:40, Julie Gilbert 51:37, Michelle Parczuk 52:40, John Nevard 51:20, Sinead McDonnell 51:44, Victoria Hardy 53:31, Esther Fraser-Betts 54:15, Zoe Wragg 54:32, Tommy Napier 54:58, Nicola Cottam 56:53, Kate Marshall 56:22, Matthew Price 56:47, Emma Duncan 56:59, Marj Spendlow 56:29, Stephen Fay 57:52, Joni Goodband 58:06, Mark Rice 59:25, Simon Hartley 1:02:26, Wendy Fraser 1:02:35, Judi Allsopp 1:02:37, Sara Pask 1:03:20, Emma Weighill 1:03:49, Tracey Gell 1:03:47, Fraser Marshall 1:03:35, Holly Wragg 1:03:51, Neil Jameson 1:04:13, Suzanne Hardy 1:04:15, Louise Kennedy 1:09:57.