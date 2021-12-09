On a chilly November morning, three members of Grantham Running Club trundled over to Prestwold Hall, near Loughborough, for the Leicestershire 10K race.

For Phillip Crowcroft it was likely to be his last race of the year before the Christmas party season starts.

It was rather chilly as he lined up at the start, though he quickly realised he had done so in the wrong pace group and was soon the one getting in the way as everyone charged past him on the first hill.

Phil Crowcroft (53426232)

Ignoring this, he plodded on and at halfway a quick look at the watch told him he was on for a good time.

What did not help was another runner gliding past, not even breaking sweat whilst juggling (yes, juggling).

With 2km to go, a competitor with a loud watch ran past, letting everyone know how quickly they were going.

This stirred Phillip on as he could not let this watch beat him.

So he put his little legs into to overdrive and went for it, beating the watch on the line in a time of 47min 18sec for the 10km. This knocked 49sec off his personal that has stood for two years.

Marj Spendlow (53426229)

Also running fresh off the back of their performances at the rain-soaked Lincoln 10K were GRC newcomers Joni Goodband and Marj Spendlow.

Both Joni and Marj bettered their 10km times and set PBs of 54:54 and 55:04 respectively.