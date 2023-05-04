Lincs ECB Premier League

Bracebridge Heath 1st 153

Grantham 1st 89-1

Dhruv Shahi was Grantham CC's joint best bowler in their victory over Bracebridge Heath at Gorse Lane on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

(Grantham won by nine wickets after a revised target of 88 from limited overs)

Grantham lost the toss and were put in the field at their Gorse Lane home ground.

Bracebridge Heath were bowled out by Grantham with seven overs to spare.

Top scorers were Dan Stanley (62) and Brett Houston (46), both falling victim to the bowling of Bilal Hussain.

Hussain was joint best bowler with Dhruv Shahi, with both taking three wickets for 25 runs. The only catch of the innings was taken by Usman Afzaal which ended Bracebridge’s time at the crease.

In reply, Grantham’s target was reduced to 88, with an overs limit imposed.

Captain Aqib Afzaal carried his bat for 42 runs from 47 balls, with fellow opener Faizan Minhas contributing 20 before he was caught.

Third man D’ahri Hughes-Francis (22no) saw out the innings as he and his skipper reached target on the fourth ball of the 16th wicket.