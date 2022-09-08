Lincolnshire County Board Premier League

Sleaford 267-6

Grantham 201

Jared Hackney was the best of the Grantham 2nd XI bowlers against Sleaford 2nd XI at Gorse Lane on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (59103219)

Sleaford won the toss and elected to bat on home turf on Saturday and amassed 267 runs for the loss of six wickets from their full allotment of 50 overs.

Best of the Grantham bowling attack was Glenton Williams who took three wickets for 53.

Grantham captain Joe Kendall top scored with 63 runs, including 14 fours. He enjoyed a 22 partnership with fellow opener Dhrub Shahi (8), 24 with Harry J. Green (4), 30 with Zain Abbas (14) and 25 with Zia-Ur-Rehman (11), before he was out to a catch.

Usman Afzaal added the next best score of 33 before he too was caught, having had a 26 partnership with Rehman and a 28 with Seth Roberts (14), both of whom both fell to catches.

Roberts had had a brief partnership of seven with Bilal Hussain (18) who also put together 19 runs with Muhammad Kaleem (15). Hussain fell to a catch and Kaleem went lbw.

Kaleem formed the final partnership with Williams who was left stranded on 10 as Grantham were all out in the 49th over.

South Lincs & Border League

Premier Division

Sleaford 2nd 93

Grantham 2nd 99-1

Grantham's second string fared somewhat better than the first team, and made short work of it at Gorse Lane.

Sleaford won the toss and elected to bat, but Grantham bowled them all out in the 23rd over.

Pick of the Grantham bowlers were Jared Hackney (4-32) and Neel Stevenson (3-20), whilst wicket keeper D'ahri Hughes-Francis made two catches and one stumping.

In reply, Grantham skipper Stewart Mudie reached 25 before he was caught.

Fellow opener Danny Ashley (52no) and Hughes-Francis (16no) were still at the crease when Grantham reached their target in the 20th over.

Division One

Orton Park 2nd 228-8

Grantham 3rd 89

Also playing at home, Grantham's third XI had a day to forget.

Orton Park won the toss and elected to bat, reaching 228-8 at the end of their 45 overs.

Best of the Grantham bowlers were Ian Mihill (3-27) and Graeme Davidge (2-48). Wicket keeper Luke Kennedy-Short and Ryan Wilson-Law made two catches apiece.

Grantham's reply ended in the 31st over when, trailing by 139 runs, they were all out.

Dave Langsford (8) and fellow opener and skipper Davidge (25) got Grantham going until they were both caught. Only ninth man Mihill (11) would reach double figures.

Robbie Ballard (4), Kennedy-Short (1), Ian Rose (3) and Michael Buckridge (9) all fell to catches.

Wilson-Law was bowled for four and Sean Nel was caught for a golden duck.

When Harry Field was caught for eight, Toby Cullen (3no) was left stranded at the crease.