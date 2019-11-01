Grantham Town go into tomorrow’s home encounter with Scarborough Athletic on the back of a game that virtually had it all.

Saturday’s FA Trophy tie with Rushall Olympic saw the Gingerbreads go two down early on, before drawing level by half time – but by then reduced to 10 men.

Town fell behind again but bounced back once more to triumph 5-3.

Grantham Town defender Connor Bartle (right) steps in to block Rushall's dangerous Levi Rowley. Photo: Toby Roberts (20637569)

Gingerbreads joint manager Paul Rawden said: “A fantastic and entertaining 90 minutes for anyone who paid a tenner to get in to watch it. Eight goals, loads of bookings, a sending off, plenty of action and a great comeback from us.

“Rushall changed the way they played, maybe as they had that strong Meres wind behind them. They’re a good side who can bully the midfield and win a lot of their headers. They’ve got themselves in front with two not great goals to concede.

“After going those two goals down, we started to play the ball better, we started putting crosses in the box, we got ourselves forward. We’ve been a nuisance in their box and that’s what has got us both goals and level.”

However, after all Grantham’s good work, they were struck a blow late in the first half when Karl Byrne was red carded – a decision considered harsh by most.

Rawden said: “I didn’t think it was a sending off, a yellow at most. Yes Karl made contact with the player but there wasn’t anything malicious about it. But we can’t let those decisions get us down especially after getting ourselves into a good position.”

Saturday’s awful weather played a part in the Gingerbreads going behind again after the break. Rawden said: “Their third is a gift from [goalkeeper] Sam [Andrew], but they happen even more so in the windy, rainy and greasy surface that we had on Saturday.

“He’s mortified by it and he’s pulled off some excellent saves after it that’s kept us in the match. That’s the sort of reaction I want from us.

“Luckily that goal has come early in the second half, we stayed positive. We kept two up top, we knew we’d create chances. And we did.”

A Remaye Campbell goal brought Town level a second time, and then two Craig Westcarr goals sealed Rushall’s fate.

Rawden added: “Remaye has done brilliantly for us. The equaliser he’s done excellent to get himself in that position and to give us that chance to get ourselves more forward. He’s chased a lost ball in the 90th minute and won us a penalty too.

“Westy has got two goals again for us. The partnership him and Remaye are forming looks a promising one.

“The boys really did themselves proud, from front to back we’ve had great performances. We were backed really well by those in the stands too.

“The biggest thing for me is that a few weeks ago our heads would have dropped and it was game over. But they’ve shown their resilience and character. It’s something which has built over the last minute equaliser against Hyde, and the excellent draw at South Shields where we could’ve had a win.

“All that gives us confidence. We’re really pleased as they’ve done a lot of hard work themselves to get there.”

Finally, Rawden turned his attention to tomorrow’s game against the ‘Seadogs’. He said: “Saturday will be another tough one, Scarborough are good side. They’re a place above us, same games and same points. They’ll bring a few fans with them.”

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow is 3pm.