Grantham Town manager Dennis Greene’s New Year wish came true when the Gingerbreads finally got back to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph at Basford United on Saturday.

Greene said that a good defensive backbone had been a major contributing factor to the win.

He said: “The last two games, we have should have won against Gainsborough, we went to a back three as we had no full backs, so we was forced into it.

Purple patch: Grantham Town defender Shane Clarke watches as his match-winning strike heads goalwards, with team-mate Lee Shaw looking on anxiously too.

“And it seems to, at the moment, have suited us. We defended really well in the last two games, because they had about 11 corners to deal with against Gainsborough and we had 17 to deal with from Basford.

“But they’ve defended really well. Against Gainsborough we didn’t take the opportunities, well we didn’t really against Basford but we got at least one goal in front, because we had four or five other good ones.”

That one vital goal came when the Gingerbreads broke quickly down the right flank on 39 minutes.

Shrimpton picked out Lee Shaw on the right wing. Shaw laid a low ball back for Shane Clarke. His shot from 18 yards out hit the inside of the post before rolling along the line and into the net.

The goal spurred Grantham to their best spell of the game.

Greene added: “We allowed them possession and sat in, and they didn’t really have a proper opportunity at our goal.

“They had a few from distance that went to the goalkeeper, a free kick that the goalkeeper saved. Other than that, they didn’t trouble us. It was a well deserved win.

“We still need to be a bit more clinical but at least the one goal was good enough.”

What Greene and his Gingerbreads sorely need now is a first home win of the season and their next opportunity will be tomorrow (Saturday) when Radcliffe are the visitors to The Meres.

The Manchester side currently sit just below mid-table but are not to be underestimated.

They were 2-0 down to FC United of Manchester on Saturday but turned it round to a 3-2 lead, before conceding a third goal themselves in the penultimate minute.

And Radcliffe can boast the league's second highest goal scorer in Rob Grant who has hit the back of the net 14 times this season.

Another player the Gingerbreads need to be wary of is tricky midfielder Luca Navarro who also has an eye for goal.

Greene said: “The next two games, everyone’s fighting for their life, they’re only a few places above us. So yeah, tough six-pointers.

“And you never know, because there’s 18 games to go, by the end of the season whether those two could be two of the clubs that are being dragged into it. It could be that close if we got a couple more wins.

“Everyone’s fighting for their lives at the moment, so no game’s easy.”

Kick-off tomorrow is 3pm.