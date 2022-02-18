After Grantham Town's sensational comeback victory against Ashton United on Tuesday night ended a run of 23 home games without a win for the Gingerbreads, now manager Dennis Greene has to turn his attention to tomorrow's opponents.

Grantham found themselves 3-1 down around the hour mark on Tuesday after having taken the lead early on through Ricky Miller.

Miller added Town’s other three goals – two of which were from the penalty spot – in nine minutes of madness before the final whistle signalled scenes of hysteria amongst the faithful Meres fans.

Grantham Town striker Ricky Miller in action on Tuesday night. Photo: Ed Mayes Photography (54929829)

Two days later, a still-elated Greene said : “It was mayhem! Absolute scenes! I don’t think they could quite believe it.

“Before the game kicked off we fancied our chances to win, because we’d had three good away draws and was in good form.

“We certainly fancied ourselves to get a result, but we didn’t envisage being 3-1 down with four minutes to go.

“With our little bit of history, in the short time I’ve been there, and losing late on, even with one minute to go we were still panicking – and we had to survive two corners.

"You think you’ve won it when you got to 4-3, but there’s still a minute to go."

The only disappointment for Grantham Town on Tuesday night was that current fellow relegation zone side Nantwich Town also won on the night.

Greene said: "It would have been an even better night obviously if Nantwich hadn't beaten Stalybridge. But it was a fantastic night, because we had to win that game."

Town's next two games are against the very two teams that lie directly above the Gingerbreads at the bottom of the Northern Premier Division Premier League – Nantwich and Witton Albion.

And it is Nantwich that the Gingerbreads will face tomorrow on a road trip to Cheshire, followed by Witton Albion at home next Saturday (February 26).

Greene said: “The next two games are vital to us because if we win them, and [other] results go our way, not only could we be in front of Witton and one point behind Nantwich, but potentially only three points behind Hyde as well. So we've got them to play, and we drag them into it.

"So if we get two wins or nine points in three games, then it all changes; there's another four or five clubs come into the equation, with 10 games to go."