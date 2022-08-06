Last Friday, Belton Park's six-man foursomes team travelled to Scunthorpe to face Holme Hall knowing that a win would qualify them for the highly coveted County Elsham finals where Belton Park has been absent since 2017.

At the halfway stage, the scores were close in the warm, breezy conditions with the course playing hard and fast but Belton players were digging deep to keep their final hopes alive.

The format dictated that all matches conclude on the18th and the aggregate score of the three matches determines the winner – and Belton’s players triumphed with a hardly fought 1 up total.

Pictured from left, Belton Park's six-man foursomes team are Jack Diment, Gareth Williams, Harry Glenn, team captain John Kirkup, Mick Green and Will Hopkins. (58390805)

Individual match scores: Will Hopkins and Harry Glenn won 7 up, Mick Green and Gareth Williams lost 5 down and John Kirkup and Jack Diment lost 1 down on the 18th.

This historic win away from home propels Belton Park into the finals on August 14 at Elsham Golf Club where they will meet Blankney, Elsham and Spalding to determine county champion status.

l Belton Park first team’s success continued with a convincing win last Saturday against South Lincolnshire League leaders Sleaford at home, which puts Belton’s finest joint top with three games to go.

Belton’s disappointing loss at Burghley Park two weeks ago left them trailing Sleaford in the league standings and team captain John Kirkup was under no illusion that a loss against local rivals Sleaford would virtually end Belton’s hopes of securing the league champions title.

Sleaford presented an extremely strong side for this fixture, fielding some of the best players in the area, but Belton was up to task with a very convincing 5-1 victory and vastly improved their goal difference.

Match scores: Harry Glenn and Lewis Brailsford won 5&4, Will Hopkins and Ed Glenn won 2&1, Joe Clayton and Steve Mitchell won 4&3, John Kirkup and Jack Diment lost 1 down, Adrian Allen and Simon Williams won 1 up, Mck Green and Gareth Williams won 3&2.