Grantham Town did not enjoy the best of weeks, suffering defeats both at home and away.

The Gingerbreads continue to chase that elusive away win as they went down 3-1 at Witton Albion on Saturday.

And then Town’s League Cup campaign came to a premature end on Tuesday night when they lost in a second round penalty shoot-out against Worksop Town.

Grantham’s joint manager Paul Rawden thought his and Russ Cousins’ side should have done better on Saturday.

Rawden said: “Witton defended as they could, as a team, and we didn’t play as one.

“We should’ve come in at half time level. Remaye did really well to draw the foul to give us a penalty. Westy normally buries penalties for fun. It’s a good height for the keeper, and for the rebound Westy just couldn’t get his feet sorted to put it in.

“We made a couple of changes on Tuesday night. We need to start taking the chances we get.

“Rodrigo [Goncalves] has come in and has been muscled out of most of the match. He’s still young and he’s working very hard with the Academy; his time will come. He certainly is a different option for us.

“Penalties are a lottery. We had five players who were confident of scoring. That didn’t happen, and Worksop did.

“Of course, it’s disappointing, but we’ve got a big match on Saturday to get our heads up for.”

The Gingerbreads are at home again tomorrow (Saturday) when NPL Premier Division newcomers Morpeth Town are the visitors to The Meres.

Winners of the FA Vase in 2016, the Highwaymen have had a fair few games postponed in the last two or three months.

Rawden was under no illusion as to Morpeth’s potential. He said: “Morpeth have started well to their first season at this level.

“Once they’ve caught up with their games in hand, they are going to be in the play-off places.”

Regardless of the Highwaymen’s possible threat, Rawden and Cousins can only concentrate on their own players as they fight to get back to winning ways before the festive period.

Rawden said: “We’ll be having individual chats and with the squad as whole. We need to get back where we were.”

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow is 3pm.

