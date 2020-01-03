Grantham Town got back on track to the road to recovery with a 0-0 draw at promotion-hunting Basford United on New Year’s Day.

Putting Boxing Day’s 5-1 home defeat to Gainsborough Trinity behind them, Gingerbreads goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric was the man who shone on the day, denying the hosts on several occasions.

Grantham's best goal scoring opportunities came from Craig Westcarr and Declan Dunn.

Craig Westcarr went close for Grantham Town at Basford United on New Year's Day. (25830727)

Gingerbreads joint manager Paul Rawden was pleased with the improvement he saw: “Boxing Day was obviously not good enough. We got into training on Saturday and we worked hard at keeping our shape, making the right challenge at the right time, and working together as a group. It’s paid off.

“We kept out a side who have goalscorers all over the pitch. We’ve put in a really good shift.

“We knew we had to. We needed to make sure when we crossed the line on to the pitch we had to put the good work from Saturday into the match.

“We’ve been backed by a good bunch of travelling support as the game went on, and we had a few moments where we could have gone behind.

“They gave plenty of encouragement. It really does help.

“We had some chances across the match. Westy probably had the best in the first half but his overhead kick has gone across the face of the goal.

“Andre and Remaye have worked hard to push their defence back and stretch what they can.

“Adnan has been brilliant for us. His loan spell is up and we’re trying to keep him. It all depends on what Stoke want to do with his progression.”

Rawden and co-boss Russ Cousins will be hoping for more of the same and better when basement side Stafford Rangers visit The Meres tomorrow.

Rawden said: “We’ve got two days off and then we’re back to it. We need to take our discipline and look to build on it.

“Hopefully those who were there on Wednesday will be speaking to those who weren’t and get them to The Meres on Saturday. We need their backing.”

Kick-off tomorrow is 3pm.

