Counties 2 Midlands East (North)

Kesteven 67

Grimsby 17

Harry Cox speeding through to complete his hat trick of tries. Photo: Lori Cepelak

Kesteven first XV carried on their good start to the season and were in a hungry mood for running rugby and tries.

With the 30 degree heat on their backs in the first half, they set their stall out early with Dan Turner running under the posts after just six minutes, the high tempo game working for Kesteven from the off.

The men in black cashed in on their pre-season fitness drive under head coach Matt McClurg.

Following their strong start and with the almost unbearable heat certainly affecting Grimsby more than Ks, there was no let-up as more tries came in the first half from Harry Norsworthy (7 mins), Dan Turner (19 mins), Arron Whittaker (23 mins), Scott Odams (25 mins) and Gavin Purvis (31 mins).

Grimsby came back well at the end of the first half, getting their first real grip on the game and scored before the break to take the score to 38-12.

Half time saw a welcome break to the shade and rehydration aplenty. The strong home support on the touchline duly followed suit and rehydrated sufficiently in the relative cool and shade of the Andy Sheardown Bar.

The second half started in somewhat familiar fashion.

Kesteven made a change in the back line and immediately their intensity in the heat could not be matched by the visitors and tries were scored by Harry Cox (45 mins), Gavin Purvis (59 mins) and Tom Wood (63 mins).

Grimsby returned one score, but the game was now beyond their reach and further scores from Harry Cox (67 mins), Harry Norsworthy (72 mins) and, to round off his second half hat-trick, Harry Cox (78 mins).

Henry Parker continued his impressive start to the season by converting well from the kicking tee and conducting things from 10 throughout the afternoon. Cam Muir started well but unfortunately picked up a shoulder injury that is sure to keep him out for a few weeks.

Grimsby showed excellent heart in the usually illusive Woodnook sunshine, picking up three tries but could not match the tempo from Kesteven.