The recent cold snap has provided some welcome rest for many local sports clubs over the past week, none more so than Kesteven Rugby Club whose home ground at Woodnook sits proudly on top of Somerby Hill.

Having celebrated the club’s 75th anniversary of its founding in 2022, chairman Dimitri Arlando and president Angus Shaw have taken some time out to review the season so far as the year draws to a close.

Dimitri said the last 12 months had flown by. He said: "We are already halfway through the season. It's been an amazing first half with the senior and junior teams are all doing very well.

The under-15s are part of the success story that is Kesteven Rugby Club. (61381415)

"We did lose numbers over lockdown like other clubs, however, we have also gained many new members and a lot of brand new players to the game – within the Minis, Juniors and Seniors. They have arrived at the club with no previous rugby foundation and have stayed because of the environment we feel we have all have helped to create at the club.

"We are also starting to see more players represent the club at Notts, Lincs and Derbys (NLD) and higher levels. Many of our girls have been chosen to play for the NLD and the Loughborough Centre of Excellence. Many of our boys have also been chosen to play for the NLD and continue to progress through the Leicester Tigers Age Grade Academy programme.

"Our junior sides have also done well in the NLD competitions. Touch rugby continues to grow and be enjoyed by a good cross section of the club.

"Most importantly – we have had a number of junior boys and girls take the referee courses and start their officiating journey. It's important for two reasons – it's another pathway to be involved in our great game and quite frankly we need more refs."

Angus said the club can be rightly proud of the year gone by. He added: "It’s certainly been challenging from an economic perspective as we look to manage our budgets, particularly with the floodlights costing more per hour than the price of a small semi-detached house.

"But thanks to the continued support of members and the fiscal vigilance of our board, we’ve managed to keep the club in a good position to improve facilities and plan for the future.

"On the pitch, we’ve also been delivering more consistently than Amazon, the men’s 1first XV playing some beautiful winning rugby, the second XV (known as the Baa-Baas) have recruited lots of players who’ve recently returned to rugby and are crushing all-comers, and the ladies' squad continues to flourish with the introduction of a number of the junior girls coming through.

"The Colts, Juniors and Minis sections remain strong and our support on and off the pitch continues to be the envy of all visitors.

"To finish our 75th anniversary year in such rude health is a testament to everyone concerned within the club, be it in a ‘hands on’ or ‘hands off’ capacity’."

l If you are interested in taking the sport up, or returning to the game, then the club welcomes all-comers irrespective of gender, age or ability – look them up on the club website – www.kesteven.club – for full details of training times and facilities.