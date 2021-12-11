Midlands 3 East (North)

Kesteven 49

Bakewell Mannerians 12

Kesteven action (53591714)

It was a dark and dismal day as Kesteven and Bakewell took the field at Woodnook.

There was a strong crossfield wind but Kesteven made light of the conditions, playing some sparkling rugby right from the start.

Bakewell kicked off and Kesteven quickly took play into the visitors' half.

Arran Ward-Wooley, making his home debut, was first on the scoresheet, crossing for the opening try after two minutes. Grinney judged the wind perfectly to add the conversion from far out.

This set the early pattern and James Goodrich was next to make an impact as he set off on a mazy run before releasing Will Brewis who crossed for the second try.

Bakewell were not able to get into the game as Ks continued their onslaught.

This time it was Adam Draper who was the provider as he put Joe Raddings in for his second try in as many weeks, before Gavin Purvis took advantage of a good crossfield kick from Goodrich to force his way over for the bonus point try after just 17 minutes.

Kesteven action (53591709)

The game settled down, with Bakewell getting more possession.

They looked threatening but could not break down the home defence and it was Kesteven who added to the lead when Brewis finished off a good flowing move by latching on to a pass by Draper.

It took a mistake by Ks to allow Bakewell their only chance of the half. The restart kick bounced into touch off a Kesteven hand and Bakewell won the line-out and forced their way over for a try with five minutes of the half

remaining.

Ks were stung by this and finished the half with a typical Dan Turner try. He broke through in midfield and exchanged passes with Draper to go over. This brought the half to the end with Kesteven leading 32-5. Sheardown took a knock early on and was replaced by Weaver.

The second half started with Kesteven facing the wind but it did not lessen their intensity.

They increased the lead with a try by Alex Knight who rolled over from a maul.

Bakewell took advantage when Turner received a yellow card after the team conceded too many penalties. Bakewell were able to run a try under the posts which was converted before Ks regained the upper hand.

Kesteven's experienced Martyn Parker takes a catch with a pair of safe hands at Woodnook on Saturday. (53560105)

Will Wood, who had come on for Ward Wooley, ran strongly for a great try, set up by Grinney, before Ks brought the curtain down with a super try by Cowley following great inter-passing involving Turner, Grinney and Draper, while

Cowley took great delight in touching down. Grinney at last found success with the boot to add the conversion with

the last kick of the game.

It was great to see Kesteven continuing to introduce young players coming through the youth set-up, with Arran Ward-Wooley and Joe Dickinson making a very good impression. It bodes very well for the future and the win takes Kesteven up to third i the league table.

Kesteven: Grinney, Brewis, Raddings, Goodrich, Ward-Wooley, Parker, Draper, Sheardown, Cole, Purvis, Pert, Knight, Cowley, Dickinson, Turner. Subs: Weaver, Wood, Lowe.