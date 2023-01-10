Under-16

Kesteven 29

Syston 14

Action from Kesteven under-16s' victory at home over Syston. (61770027)

Syston were the visitors to Woodnook to start the calendar year.

Kesteven had played them earlier in the season when they had suffered a disappointing 24-5 loss in a poor performance.

So it was a question of extracting some revenge in this home fixture. Syston are a big physical side and Kesteven were under no illusions that the return leg would be a stern test, coupled with the privilege of playing on the resplendent first team pitch in front of full minis/junior Sunday training – the pressure was on!

Kesteven received the kick and started brightly. They moved the ball well with Cowling orchestrating proceedings brilliantly at fly-half. Several phases of play culminated in Cowling kicking the ball behind the Syston defence for the ever alert Morris to chase the ball and score a lovely try in the corner. Morris then followed up with the conversion for 7-0.

After the restart, Syston piled into the Kesteven half but great work at the breakdown by Arlando saw Ks regain possession and, following a several well worked phases, find themselves just inside the Syston 22 thanks to a strong carry from Davison. A ruck formed and Beere executed one of his trademark runs, smashing his way over for a second try. A missed conversion left the score at 12-0.

Syston unsurprisingly started to put together more attacking plays, with their outstanding number eight proving particularly dangerous in open play.

The Kesteven defence, however, seemed to be in no mood for compromise with Cowling, Brown, Thompson and Dunstan putting in fantastic defensive performances. Dunstan particularly was devastating in defence at full back with numerous dominant tackles.

Kesteven continued to press in defence, not giving Syston any time to settle and closing down attacks quickly. This kept Syston pinned in their own half and following a ruck in the Syston 22, Arlando smashed his way through down the blindside to take the score to 17-0.

Syston responded immediately with a strong push into the Kesteven 22, but Ks held firm as the referee blew for half-time.

Kesteven restarted strongly, continuing as they had in the first half with more strong carries from the revelatory Davison, making deep inroads into Syston territory.

Unfortunately, Kesteven lost possession but managed to regain it just inside their own half with great work from Smith and Serino-Jordan hounding the Syston breakdown. This culminated in Morris getting the ball inside the Syston half and putting on the after-burners to leave the Syston defence in his wake and take the score to 22-0.

Syston were starting to get frustrated now and were increasingly using their big runners to better effect. Nevertheless, great work from the ever consistent Foster-Burton led to a turnover and Kesteven managed to get the ball down the line and out to the rapid Arlando who streaked over for his second try. Morris followed up with the conversion to extend the score to 29-0.

Following the restart, Syston managed to get into the Ks 22 following a couple of sloppy penalties. Despite some fantastic defensive work from McMullen and Bancroft, Syston used their powerful forwards to drive over and open their scoring account. They kicked the extra points.

As the clock wound down, the urgency in the Syston ranks increased and, with fatigue in Kesteven starting to show, the visitors managed to win a scrum well inside the Kesteven 22. The excellent Syston number eight picked up and, despite the best efforts of the Kesteven defence, managed to go over for Syston's second try. The kick again was good.

Kesteven managed to keep their lines clear to hold on for the win in a fantastic performance against a very strong Syston team.

Man of the match went to Kesteven captain Ben Beere who led from the front and never took a backward step.