Representing Grantham Running Club in a rather more exotic location, Paul Rushworth travelled to Portugal to take part in the Lisboa Green Trail race.

The 12 mile trail event took place in the city's largest park, Parque Florestal de Monsanto.

The race included 685 metres of elevation, and runners were treated to spectacular views towards Ponte 25 de Abril Bridge in the city below.

GRC's Paul Rushworth at the Lisboa Green Trail Race (53827223)

Paul finished the run in two hours in a position of 43rd place overall.