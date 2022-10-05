Three members of Grantham Running Club made the journey to Sheffield to take part in the Jane Tomlinson Run for All Sheffield 10k last Sunday.

More than 2,300 runners took part in this seamlessly well-organised road event, including supportive marshals and lots of enthusiastic local support along most of the route.

It was a race of two halves. It started with challenging long uphill sections for the first 5k as runners moved away from Sheffield city centre, including one short steep hill in the middle of the race, but luckily there was a water station at that point.

GRC's Julia Hallam, Brendon Buckley and Clive George. (59605459)

The good part was what goes up must come down; the second half of the race was downhill the majority of the way home.

Clive George was first home in a superb time of 46min 53sec. Next back was Julia Hallam in 1:07:03, followed by Brendon Buckley in 1:09:01.

Clive could only mutter the word ‘hilly’ to describe the course afterwards, however he smashed out the first 5k in a ridiculous time of 22:32 – and that was uphill!

Julia paid the price of running in the GRC Grand Prix series the prior day but very much enjoyed the fast downhill sections of the course, and listening to the brass band play the can-can en route put a smile on her face.

Brendon Buckley pounding the streets of Sheffield. (59605437)

Brendon kept his eye on the 1:10:00 pacing team the organisers arranged as part of the event and was delighted to overtake them and bring in a season's best time by 2:34.

Overall, all three runners enjoyed the challenging route and received a medal, t-shirt and bag of goodies at the end of the race.