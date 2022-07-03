The Baslow Bootbash is a favourite with runners from Grantham Running Club who return year after year to line up outside Chatsworth House.

The popular event offers a choice of a 14-mile or a 27-mile route through the beautiful scenery of the Peak District National Park.

With the wild flowers in the White Peaks in full bloom and light rain forecast, it was a perfect day for trail running and attracted a quintet of experienced 'Bootbashers' from Grantham.

Grantham Running Club's 'Bootbashers' prepare to do battle at Baslow. (57612538)

Sarah High and Nev Chamberlin opted for the 14-mile route which they had both completed before. With navigation not a problem, they finished in joint seventh place in 2hr 40min 59sec, with Nev knocking a full 46 minutes off his previous mark set in 2016. Sarah was classified as third lady back.

The 27-mile route, which started in the village before meandering through Chatsworth Park, Edensor, Over Haddon, Sheldon, Monsal Dale, Cressbrook Dale, Foolow, Eyam, Froggatt and Calver, then passing through Bramley Wood and Bank Wood to return to Baslow, runners got the full tour of the Peak District in one morning!

The biggest improver for the club in this one was Andrew MacAllister in 5:36:00 for 23rd position, an improvement of more than 15 minutes on his 2018 time.

In joint 12th place, Catherine Payne and Robert McArdle also enjoyed a fastest time albeit only by a couple of minutes. Catherine was second lady back.