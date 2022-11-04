A trio from Grantham Running Club travelled to North Nottinghamshire to participate in the 40th anniversary of the Worksop Half Marathon.

The event was accompanied by a distinctly spooky theme, with some participants dressing in traditional Halloween costumes.

Caroline Davis donned her best witch outfit and had to make sure the trail from the cape did not trip her up as the stiff breeze blowed the fabric about her legs.

Grantham Running Club members Gav Meadows, Caroline Davis and Paul Rushworth. (60331514)

Paul Rushworth and Gav Meadows decided to wear more traditional attire, both running in the easily identifiable vibrant green of Grantham Running Club.

The event took place over 13.1 miles, including a stiff climb in the first mile. The course encountered spectacular autumnal colours as it passed through the golden brown leafy trails of the historic Clumber Park. The cool overcast conditions on the day were ideal for distance running.

Gav Meadows had a strong run finishing in 1hr 34min 21sec. Next home for Grantham Running Club was Paul Rushworth, finishing slightly disappointed in a time of 1:40:40. Caroline Davis came home without her broomstick in 2:00:19.