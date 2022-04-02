Five members of Grantham Running Club ran the ‘Run in the Woods’ hosted by the Rotary club of Bourne on Sunday.

Held at Bourne Woods, the event featured a 3k and 10k option, with all five GRC runners opting for the 10k.

As the name suggests, it is an off-road looped route through the woods on fairly undulating compact trail.

Grantham Running Club's Paul Jepson, Melissa Hetherington, Amanda Hetherington and Sam Jepson at Bourne Woods. (55734128)

Whilst not terribly technical (indeed most of the field elected for road shoes, with one intrepid runner going barefoot), the stony track and logging debris provided one or two patches of tricky terrain to traverse.

First home for GRC was Samuel Jepson, placing second overall, who was happy enough with 37min 25sec off-road.

Next was Cameron Hoggan who was delighted to finish under 45 minutes for the distance for the first time. Clocking 44:47, his slightly quicker start clearly paid dividends as he ticked off a time he has been working towards recently. His strong finish mace sure he went under his desired time.

Paul Jepson was rightly chuffed with his 49:59 as he continues to build fitness and race sharpness after a winter of injury, niggles and illness. In doing so, he surpassed his own expectations and predictions.

In perhaps the performance of the day, first lady past the post was Melissa Hetherington – again, despite the nature of the course she was able to clock a fabulous hour-busting 57:36, her fastest time over the 10k distance.

She was especially pleased given the challenging undulations throughout and her hitherto best times were on much quicker road courses back in 2018.

Again, keeping it in the family, Melissa’s mother Amanda rounded out a fabulous day for the household as she completed her run in a very commendable 1:05:02.

The race was won by Peterborough and Nene Valley athlete, Ben Heron in 33:55. First lady was Katie Arnold of Stamford Striders in 43:35.