Two members of Grantham Running Club ventured to Telford to take part in what boasts to be the 'statistically proven' fastest 10km course in the UK – a bold claim, but one that maybe has some genuine credence.

The largely flat course involved two tarmac laps in Telford Town Park, and attracted some of the UK's fastest road runners.

Overnight rain left some puddles scattered throughout, but conditions for the day were as close to perfect you could hope for a December race – a balmy 12 degrees with very little wind.

Sarah Chynoweth and Sam Jepson at Telford. (53709403)

Given the quality of the field it attracted and narrow sections of the course, Telford AC elected for a wave style start with three waves staggered throughout the morning.

First up for GRC was the constantly improving Sam Jepson, who had been targeting this as his key race of this year. Starting in the middle of a very strong field, Sam used the frenetic start to set off fast and kept getting quicker as he put down a spectacular performance to clock 35min 49sec.

While he was hoping for a personal best, he crossed the line in shock having taken 72 seconds off his previous fastest time – only set in October at the Leeds Abbey Dash. It represented an age grading of 75.55 per cent, his highest to date.

The day was far from done as Sarah Chynoweth set about her own fantastic run.

Having focussed on longer distances this year, Sarah raced her first 10K in two years and she was keen to see what she could do after a year of consistent running.

Going through the 5km mark at just under 20 minutes, she knew it would be very optimistic to make sub-40, but managed to cling on and cross the line in a respectable time of 40:18 – still setting a new PB – an improvement of 39 seconds compared to the Summer Solstice 10K of 2019.