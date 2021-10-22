Last Sunday saw the rescheduled date for the Silverstone races and the weather reports said it was a good day for racing.

The track was busy with runners taking part in the 5K, 10K and half marathon events and Grantham Running Club had three members taking part over the 10K and half marathon.

Although the wind was gentle, it had picked up on the exposed parts of the course.

Grantham Running Club's Rick Dobbs and Stuart Baty at Silverstone. (52272624)

First back in the 10K event in a time of 46min 48sec and still showing some of the lockdown form was Rick Dobbs, saying the the course and the surface made for a quick race.

Stuart Baty was next back in a time of 47:13 and a new 10K personal best, making full use of the flat course and running a very even race.

In the half marathon, Phillip Crowcroft ran his first event for nearly two years and recorded a personal best of 1:53:17.

Phillip was raising money for Bristol and Western Hospitals charity and so far his total is at over £1,600; this charity is close to his heart.