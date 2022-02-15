Paul Rushworth travelled to West Lancashire to represent Grantham Running Club in the annual Anglezarke Amble event.

The 24-mile run traversed the West Pennine Moors, including ascents of Rivington Pike, Winter Hill, Turton Moor, Darwen Moor and Great Hill.

The severe weather forecast largely failed to materialise, although strong winds at the highest point (456 metres) made progress difficult.

Paul Rushworth with his daughter Masie after the race in the Pennines.

Rain did fall towards the latter part of the event as Paul ascended Great Hill (381 metres).

The final part of the course ran alongside local lakes and reservoirs in an area known as the Little Lake District.

Paul finished the race in 4hr 59min and was rewarded with pea and ham soup and tea and cake at Rivington Village Hall.