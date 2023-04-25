Lincs ECB Premier League

Grantham 1st 231-9

Woodhall Spa 1st 202

Grantham CC first XI. Photo: Toby Roberts

Grantham won by 29 runs

Grantham lost the toss and were put in to bat in their season opener at Gorse Lane on Saturday.

Grantham captain Usman Minhas reached 15 runs before he was caught, with fellow opener Aqib Afzaal lasting 10 runs longer before he went lbw.

Qundeel Haider upped the ante with 34 runs and then he was stumped.

Top scorer was Zain Abbas with 68 runs from 79 balls, including seven fours and one six, but then he was caught.

Ahmed Raza added 46 runs from 43 balls, including four sixes, before he too was caught.

Dhruv Shahi was bowled for 12, Faizan Minhas was caught for just two and Muhammed Kaleem was bowled for six.

Bilal Hussain only managed a single and then he was bowled, leaving Nauman Abid (2no) and Usman Afzaal (0no) still at the crease as Grantham’s 50 overs ran out.

Pick of the Woodhall Spa bowlers was Matt Carter with figures of 5-29.

In reply, Woodhall Spa could only reach 202 before Grantham bowled them all out midway through the 49th over.

Best of the Grantham bowlers was Bilal Hussain who took four wickets for 21 runs, with Dhruv Shahi taking 3-34.

