Grantham sailor Val Millward travelled up to Annandale Sailing Club in Lochmaben, Dumfries and Gallaway, for the first weekend Challenger Event of the 2023 season, in conjunction with Sailability Scotland, last Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s three races were completed in very light northerly winds, force 1-2.

The local sailors all said “we do not usually get wind from this direction”.

Val Millward

This gave all the competitors an equal opportunity. And Val was delighted to gain three wins out of three in the very tricky conditions.

The Regatta meal on the Saturday evening was most enjoyable, giving everybody the chance to catch up and reminisce about the day’s events.

Sunday began with a flat calm, resulting in an hour’s postponement. When the wind filled in, it blew from its more normal direction.

Local knowledge now played a part in how to sail on Castle Loch.

Val finished second and third, giving her the overall win by one point after the discard.

Val said: “It was a tricky but satisfactory start to the season.”

+ If you have a disability and want to try a new sport, why not pop along to Rutland Sailability at Rutland Sailing Club, Gibbit Lane, Edith Weston, any Thursday and give sailing a try.