The annual match between the King’s School and MCC took place on Friday.

MCC captain Peter Wright won the toss and elected to bat in what was the 39th year of the fixture.

The MCC lost an early wicket with the score on 19 when Jack Edwards clean bowled Richardson for eight.

Jack Edwards bowling for King's School against the MCC on Friday. Photo: Toby Roberts

Berrisford (84) and Laughton (67) steadied the ship somewhat for the MCC which left them in a strong position at lunch.

Wickets started to tumble after the break as the MCC looked to set a total for the school to chase.

They sportingly declared on 221-4 from 47 overs. Oliver Poole was the pick of the school bowlers with figures of 1- 23 off his seven overs.

King’s started well in the run chase with Henry Park (91) and Rex Whitehurst (53) putting on 122 for the first wicket.

The good batting continued with Tom Gregorick making 41 runs from only 29 balls faced.

As the match entered the last 20 overs, King’s were on 112 and needed a further 110 runs to win.

With the score on 170, Henry Park was caught out by Taylor off the bowling of Bolstridge and a mini collapse followed.

On the final ball of the match, the school needed four to win but unfortunately they only managed a single and the final result was a draw. The King’s innings finished on 219-9 from 39 overs.

Man of the match was Henry Park for his superb 91 which included 16 fours. He received the Vic Heppenstall Memorial Trophy and an MCC spirit of cricket cap.