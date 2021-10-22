Grantham Swimming Club competed at the Rob Welbourn Open Meet hosted by Deepings Swimming Club, with more than 60 members taking part.

The event was held at The Meres leisure centre and was the first competition for many of the swimmers since the Lincolnshire County Championships in February last year.

A period of around 20 months in which the swimmers continued to remain committed to the sport and their training each week through such challenging times was something commendable and without this support the club potentially would not have returned.

Grantham Swimming Club members competed at the Rob Welbourn Open Meet. (52386427)

The Deepings meet was another step towards the swimmers returning to regular competition as they start to progress through the coming season.

A real highlight of the weekend was that for many of the swimmers this was their very first experience of such a competition.

Many have recently joined the club in the past few months, starting their journey as a competitive swimmer, with several not having access to swimming for more than 12 months during lockdown.

The Rob Welbourn Open Meet was the first competition planned of the coming season. The focus at this time of year early in the season is to set good habits with the four strokes and the various skills needed to compete.

All the Grantham swimmers showed excellent concentration, producing some outstanding performances, and really pleasing the coaching team with the standard on show from each of the various squads in the club.

Head coach James Stannard said: “For the swimmers to come away with 62 gold, 38 silver and 31 bronze medals, I feel this is truly remarkable.

"I joined the club last September and I know how hard everyone has worked. It was great to be back on poolside watching the swimmers compete.”

The medals were won by swimmers of all ages, showing that there are exciting times ahead.

The swimmers will now focus on the club championships in November and the Winter regional championships for those who qualified.

The club continues to offer trials to swimmers of all abilities and ages in the aim to support the development of aquatics both within Grantham and the surrounding area.

Get in touch to start your journey: membership.granthamsc@gmail.com