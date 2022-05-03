Grantham College Table Tennis Academy are the ETTU Europe Trophy Region A Men’s Champions.

Players Luc Miller, Callum Evans, Jordan Wykes and Adam Dennison and coach Vidal Graham travelled to London at the weekend to compete in the first ever Europe Trophy – the third level of the European club competition, after the Champions League and Europe Cup.

In the men’s competition there were eight teams competing across two groups. Grantham College Table Tennis Academy won all of their group matches, and went on to beat the winners of Group B, Draycott and Longeaton TTC, 3-1 to claim the Men’s Group A Europe Trophy.

The victorious Grantham College Table Tennis Academy team and their coach Vidal Graham, with the all-important winners' trophy. (56434721)

Jordon Wykes was the star of the weekend with a 100 per cent win record for Grantham.

Coach Vidal Graham said: “We’re really happy to take part in the event and we’re over the moon with the result. It just shows that dedication and hard work pays off."

"What a weekend we had. Congratulations to Luc Miller, Callum Evans, Jordan Wykes and Adam Dennison. Next stop is the ETTU Europe Trophy Finals in June."

l If you want to be a part of the table tennis academy, visit the college website or contact the table tennis team via their Facebook page: Grantham College Table Tennis Academy