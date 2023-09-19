ECB Premier League

Sleaford 1st 215-9

Grantham 1st 184-8

Muhammad Kaleem bowling at Gorse Lane on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

(Sleaford won by 31 runs)

Grantham first XI finished second in the league after this final game at Gorse Lane on Saturday.

Grantham lost the toss and were asked to field, allowing the visitors full use of their 50 overs allocation.

Best of the bowlers were Muhammad Kaleem (3-18) and Nauman Abid (3-24), whilst Usman Minhas took three catches.

In reply, Grantham too were allowed all 50 overs but fell short of target.

Top scorer was number three Qundeel Haider with 73 runs, with Bilal Hussain (31), Faizan Minhas (21) and Aqib Afzaal (20) the best of the rest.

South Lincs & Border League

Championship

Grantham 2nd 117

Sleaford 2nd 61

(Grantham won by 56 runs)

Grantham won the toss and elected to bat on foreign soil, bowled all out in the 37th over.

Danny Ashley top scored with 30, with Sam Lythgoe (24), opener Martin Parmley (18) and Harry Green (12) the only others in double figures.

In reply, Grantham bowled the home side all out with the fifth ball of the 24th over.

Pick of the bowling attack was Zain Abbas with 5-11.

Division One

Baston 1st 190-9

Grantham 3rd 55

(Baston won by 135 runs)

Grantham lost the toss and were asked to field on home turf, allowing Baston their full 45 overs.

Best of the bowlers were Rysz Page (3-17) and Ram Mangineni (3-20).

In reply, Grantham found themselves bowled all out in the 28th over.

Middle order man Thomas Parr was the only batter to reach double figures with his unbeaten 21.

Orton Park 2nd 210-7

Ancaster 1st 215-8

(Ancaster won by two wickets)

Ancaster lost the toss and were asked to field on foreign territory, allowing the home side use of all 45 overs.

Pick of the bowlers were Anthony Richardson (2-22) and Craig Corby (2-28).

In reply, Ancaster reached target with two overs to spare.

Opener Richardson top scored with 51 runs, with solid support including Jake Ellis (31), Chris Haynes (22no) and opener Andy Lewis (19).

Division Two

Heckington 2nd 80

Belton Park 1st 85-3

(Belton Park won by seven wickets)

Belton Park won the toss and elected to field on foreign soil, bowling the home side all out with the third ball of the 25th over.

Best of the bowlers were Richard Brewer (3-11), Sam Gibson (2-4) and Pehasara Samantha (2-13).

In reply, Belton reached target one ball into the 22nd over.

Skipper and opener Richard Brewer top scored with 26, with Jack Ingamells (16no) and Samantha (15no) seeing out the chase.